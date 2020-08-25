Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Synopsys by 45.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Synopsys by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,863,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $502,088.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,675 shares of company stock valued at $64,540,890. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. UBS Group began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $213.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.63. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $216.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

