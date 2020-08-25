Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 55,950 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,950 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. Raymond James cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

