Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 98,833 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,833 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.27% of Jeld-Wen worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 75.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Jeld-Wen from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

