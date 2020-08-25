Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BofA Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

LYB opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

