Tierion Market Cap Hits $7.53 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Tierion has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $367,367.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.86 or 0.05712609 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003620 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00048206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a token. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

