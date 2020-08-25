TigerCash (TCH) Achieves Market Cap of $354,507.97

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $354,507.97 and $5.42 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.01526342 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger.

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

