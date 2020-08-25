Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Tissue Regenix Group PLC (LON:TRX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.33. Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 8,456,933 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

About Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX)

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and Cardiac divisions. The company's decellularisation (dCELL) technology removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human tissue leaving intact an inert acellular matrix upon which the patient's cells can repopulate.

