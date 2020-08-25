Titan Coin (TTN) Price Up 10.3% This Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $17,389.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003012 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002499 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000147 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

