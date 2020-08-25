Transcodium Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $85,926.60 and $1,258.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00124640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.25 or 0.01677028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00188203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00148393 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,840,976 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

