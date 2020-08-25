TravelNote Price Reaches $0.0050 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 245.5% against the US dollar. One TravelNote token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. TravelNote has a total market cap of $10,734.60 and approximately $23.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00125117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.01678501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00188704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00148611 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io.

TravelNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

