Trias Price Hits $0.0012 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Trias has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trias token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $2.79 million and $847,333.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trias Profile

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. Trias' official website is www.trias.one. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

