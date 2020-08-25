Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. Tricida has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 11.52 and a quick ratio of 11.52.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,321 shares in the company, valued at $14,859,765.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $317,800. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Tricida by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tricida by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tricida by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tricida by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tricida by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

