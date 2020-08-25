Truist Securiti Begins Coverage on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Research analysts at Truist Securiti assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securiti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 155.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of FBRX stock traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. 4,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,161. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $66.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $248.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.14.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative net margin of 176,433.34% and a negative return on equity of 516.31%.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

