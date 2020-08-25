TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $73,481.97 and $241.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001026 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00045550 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007303 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031895 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00035281 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.01527423 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.