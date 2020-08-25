Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.48

Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and traded as high as $47.25. Truxton shares last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Truxton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $134.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

