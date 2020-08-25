TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Shares of TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.90. TSS shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 4,646 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.10.

TSS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

