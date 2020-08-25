U Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $307,527.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and $307,527.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One U Network token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for U Network is u.network.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

