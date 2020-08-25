Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Uber Technologies’ score:

UBER stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,042,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,194,205. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert acquired 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

