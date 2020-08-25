UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 6,228 Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $314,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $335.55 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $74.15 and a 52-week high of $341.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.54.

