UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGRC. Savior LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 24.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $189,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,969 shares of company stock worth $508,759 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McGrath RentCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

MGRC stock opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $137.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

