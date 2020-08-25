UBS Group AG Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 327.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura lifted their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.33. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.42% and a negative return on equity of 430.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

