UBS Group AG Sells 12,362 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.74% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYJ stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $15.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

