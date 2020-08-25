UBS Group Begins Coverage on Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VSTA. BofA Securities started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of VSTA opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

