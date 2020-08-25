UBS Group Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $330.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $242.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Shares of FB opened at $271.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.58. The company has a market cap of $760.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,435,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

