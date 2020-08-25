UK Mortgages (LON:UKML) Stock Price Down 0.4%

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.83). Approximately 107,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 196,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.75 ($0.83).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 0.68%.

UK Mortgages Company Profile (LON:UKML)

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

