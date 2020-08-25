Ultimate Secure Cash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $28.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $28.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001787 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 42% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

