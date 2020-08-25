Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $31.59 million and $309,950.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,340.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.56 or 0.02421031 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002067 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00649044 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,586,449 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.