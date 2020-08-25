UMA (UMA) Market Cap Reaches $354.12 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $6.57 or 0.00058091 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $354.12 million and $2.49 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00124800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.01678061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00188395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00148335 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 100,684,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,864,835 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

