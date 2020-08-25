UNI COIN Market Capitalization Achieves $29.41 Million (UNI)

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One UNI COIN token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00004298 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and OEX. UNI COIN has a market cap of $29.41 million and $265.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNI COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNI COIN alerts:

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UNI COIN

UNI COIN (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNI COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNI COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.