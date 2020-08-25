UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $941.40

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $941.40 and traded as high as $971.50. UNITE Group shares last traded at $967.50, with a volume of 500,678 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on UNITE Group from GBX 1,028 ($13.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut UNITE Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UNITE Group from GBX 1,065 ($13.92) to GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,003.75 ($13.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 940.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 941.40.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

