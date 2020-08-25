United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $5.86. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 14,001 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $101.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 15.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBFO)
United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
