UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s 5th Largest Position

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $86,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,290,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

UNH stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.22. 1,879,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $324.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

