UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.19. The company had a trading volume of 80,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.51 and its 200-day moving average is $286.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

