Unitrade (TRADE) Trading 50.5% Higher Over Last Week

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Unitrade has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar. Unitrade has a total market cap of $17.03 million and $2.78 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00006372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00042435 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $630.19 or 0.05552113 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Unitrade Token Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,540,470 tokens.

Unitrade Token Trading

