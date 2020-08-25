Universe (UNI) Market Capitalization Tops $98,390.71

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Universe coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. Universe has a total market capitalization of $98,390.71 and approximately $2.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Universe has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 98,056,541 coins and its circulating supply is 86,856,541 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

