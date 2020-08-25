Urban Logistics Reit (LON:SHED) Shares Down 0.7%

Urban Logistics Reit PLC (LON:SHED) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 145.57 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.91). Approximately 93,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.92).

The firm has a market cap of $275.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.60.

About Urban Logistics Reit (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc, previously Pacific Industrial & Logistics REIT plc, (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

