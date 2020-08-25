Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.78

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.78 and traded as low as $8.45. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 3,046 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $336.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Urstadt Biddle Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

