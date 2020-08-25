USD Coin (USDC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $338.53 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Crex24, Coinbase Pro and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $338.53 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.03366824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00056878 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,380,579,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,374,307,545 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, Kucoin, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, Hotbit, FCoin, CoinEx, SouthXchange, OKEx, LATOKEN, Crex24, Poloniex and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

