USDK (USDK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22.50 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One USDK token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. USDK has a market cap of $28.63 million and approximately $22.50 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00124800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.01678061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00188395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00148335 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000147 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

