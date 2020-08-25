USDQ (USDQ) Market Cap Tops $4.63 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00007344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, USDQ has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. USDQ has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $502.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00085451 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00278874 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040279 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001881 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00009998 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,290 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

