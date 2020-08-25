V-ID (VIDT) Achieves Market Cap of $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One V-ID token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00042260 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.90 or 0.05548181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00048136 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.