Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,205,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,375,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Vale worth $68,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,314,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,556,000 after buying an additional 19,133,256 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,536,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,148,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vale by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,371,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,241,000 after buying an additional 2,578,478 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Vale by 86.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,403,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after buying an additional 1,573,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $25,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.10. Vale SA has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

