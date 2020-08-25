Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $797,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,675,000 after purchasing an additional 146,023 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 171,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,739. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98.

