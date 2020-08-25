Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Ballast Inc.’s Largest Position

Ballast Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.9% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,791,000 after buying an additional 6,255,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,920,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,258,000 after buying an additional 623,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.41. The company had a trading volume of 383,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,374. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

