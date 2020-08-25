Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lowered by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,179 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.8% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.47% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $676,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.14. 166,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569,620. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $315.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

