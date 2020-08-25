Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.12. 1,225,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,524. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.47.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

