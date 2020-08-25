Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VITL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

In other Vasta Platform news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $31,039,968.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,167,599 shares in the company, valued at $248,949,075.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gisel Ruiz acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

