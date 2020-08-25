Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.12% from the company’s current price.

VITL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Vasta Platform stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $43.30.

In related news, Director Gisel Ruiz purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $31,039,968.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,167,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,949,075.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

