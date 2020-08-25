Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of VITL opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

In other Vasta Platform news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $31,039,968.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,167,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,949,075.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jason L. Jones sold 913,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $18,682,476.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Vasta Platform

