Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VITL. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

In other news, Director Gisel Ruiz purchased 9,000 shares of Vasta Platform stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $165,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of Vasta Platform stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $31,039,968.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,167,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,949,075.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

